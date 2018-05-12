Tej Pratap ties knot with Aishwarya Rai

[India], May 12 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad's son Tej Pratap, on Saturday, tied the knot with daughter of RJD leader Chandrika Rai, Aishwarya Rai.

Many political leaders including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik, Former Union Minister CP Thakur and Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar attended the high-profile wedding ceremony.

Earlier today, a poster outside the residence of jailed RJD supremo, depicted the couple as Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

On April 18, Tej Pratap got engaged to Aishwarya at a posh hotel in Patna while the Mehndi ceremony was held on May 9.

Lalu, who is serving a jail sentence after being convicted in multiple fodder scam cases, is on three-day parole to attend his elder son's marriage.(ANI)