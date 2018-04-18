Tej Pratap Yadav-Aishwrya Rai gets engaged in Patna

[India], Apr. 18 (ANI): Lalu Prasad's son Tej Pratap Yadav got engaged to eldest daughter of RJD leader Chandrika Prasad Rai, Aishwarya, at a posh hotel in Patna on Wednesday.

Lalu Prasad , who is jailed after his conviction in the fodder scam cases, was not present in Patna for his son's engagement. However, all close family members and friends were present for the ceremony.

Tej Pratap Yadav represents Mahua constituency in the Bihar Assembly and is the leader of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). (ANI)