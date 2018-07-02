Tej Pratap Yadav hints at quitting politics due to family pressure

[India], July 2 (ANI): Ahead of his 'Tea with Tej' campaign in his constituency, Mahua in Bihar's Vaishali district, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad Yadav's eldest son Tej Pratap Yadav has hinted at quitting politics due to family pressure.

Tej Pratap on Facebook said that during his campaign on Sunday he was informed that RJD leader Om Prakash Yadav and Member of Legislative Council Subodh Kumar Rai are trying to tarnish his image and though he wants to take actions against them, his mother Rabri Devi is not allowing him to do so.

"Yesterday I went to Mahua to hold a tea party to address the issues of our workers. Shockingly, all workers said they don't have any complaints against me, but Om Prakash Yadav and Subodh Rai are trying to tarnish your image. They call me a mad person and a freak. The workers said that because of them, Mahua is getting polluted and the two of them should be thrown out of the district," Tej Pratap wrote on Monday. Tej Pratap went on to add that he is not allowed to take any action against Om Prakash Yadav and Subodh Rai. "I told the party workers that I informed all this to my parents on many occasions, but my mother does not listen to me and scolds me due to which I feel under pressure. Is it possible to do politics under pressure? I can crush these insects with my feet, however, my family stops me. If this continues to go on then I will stop doing politics. They can continue to tarnish my image and can win elections," Tej Pratap added. (ANI)