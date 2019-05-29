Tej Pratap Yadav not solely responsible for RJD's debacle in LS polls: Raghuvansh Pratap Singh

[India], May 29 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh on Wednesday said that Tej Pratap Yadav was not responsible for the party's defeat in Bihar and added that it was a nationwide phenomenon.

"I never blamed Tej Pratap Yadav for this defeat. One man isn't responsible for this defeat as it has taken place all over India and not just in Bihar," Singh told reporters here.

RJD is going through a rough patch after the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections in which it faced a humiliating defeat by failing to win even a single parliamentary seat in the state.

Amid brewing discontent among party leaders after poll debacle, RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav earlier on Wednesday said those leaders who did not like Tejaswi Yadav's leadership can leave the party. "We lost but we are now focusing what is coming ahead. The top brass of political parties in Bihar's Mahagathbandhan came together but I got the information that leaders could not come together and fight like one," Yadav told ANI after RJD drew a blank in the Lok Sabha elections. "Those who did not like Tejaswi's leadership can leave the party whether it is Mahagathbandhan or RJD. I am there for him as Lord Krishna," Tej said. Tej floated a new outfit called 'Lalu Rabri Morcha' before the Lok Sabha polls stating he would contest as an independent candidate. His actions were criticised by the RJD leaders who suspected a split in the voter base of the party due to Tej's actions. (ANI)