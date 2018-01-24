Tejashwi accuses BJP, Nitish for conspiring against Lalu

[India], Jan 24 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for hatching conspiracy against his father Lalu Prasad Yadav.

"People know how the BJP, the RSS and more importantly Nitish Kumar have conspired against Lalu ji. We will approach higher courts against all these verdicts," Tejashwi told the media.

Few hours ago, Lalu and former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra were found guilty by a Special Central bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ranchi in the Chaibasa Treasury case related to fodder scam.

The case pertained to the embezzlement of Rs 33.67 crore from Chaibasa district treasury during 1992-93. Lalu is currently lodged in the Birsa Munda Jail in Ranchi after being convicted for 3.5 years on December 23, 2017. The case pertained to the Deoghar treasury. The Chaibasa Treasury case is the third case in the fodder scam in which Lalu Prasad has been found guilty. (ANI)