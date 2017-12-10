Tejashwi defends Rahul Gandhi's temple visit

[India], Dec 10 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday came out in defence of Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi who has been drawing flak from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for his temple visits.

Speaking to ANI, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's son said that the BJP is playing politics in the name of religion.

"Every person can visit temple and worship whether it's Rahul Gandhi, rich or poor. BJP doesn't know anything about religion or history. They don't understand religion at all. They should stop playing politics in the name of religion. When they don't get votes they start doing politics over religion", he said.

In the run-up to Gujarat Assembly elections, Rahul has been visiting various temples in the state. The BJP has termed Rahul's temple visits as an appeasement tactic, while saying that he was trying to garner Hindus votes. Earlier in the day, Rahul visited and offered prayers at the Shree Ranchhodji Temple in Aravalli district. The political parties have started campaigning for the second phase of Gujarat assembly that will be held on December 14 for 93 seats. The first phase was held on December 9 for 83 assembly constituencies. (ANI)