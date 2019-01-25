Tejashwi denounces Bill on reservation for upper caste poor, accuses BJP of tampering laws protecting dalits

[India], Jan 24 (ANI): RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday hit out at the central government for implementing 10 per cent reservation for the economically weak among the upper castes.

While addressing a gathering here he said, "You see how smartly they have tampered the law which protected the rights of the dailt and the backward people. They knew that till the time my father was out, nobody had the courage to fiddle with the constitution and so they put him behind the bars."

The Parliament recently passed the Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill, 2019 to grant 10 per cent reservation in education and government jobs to economically weaker individuals belonging to the general category, across religions.

Earlier today he also took to Twitter to lash out at the government for this law. He tweeted, "We oppose the way in which the reservation law was imposed. The centre changed the very spirit of the constitution in a matter of hours. People in this income slab have to pay Rs. 72,500 as tax every year. How can people who pay such tax be given benefits due to the poor? " The reservation is meant for individuals whose annual earning is below Rs 8 lakh and who possess less than 5 acres of agriculture land. (ANI)