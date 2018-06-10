Tejashwi dismisses rumours of rift in family

[India], June 10 (ANI): Former deputy chief minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday denied the rumors of rift in his family.

While addressing the media, Tejashwi said that his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav is his guide.

"It is very evident Tej Pratap ji spoke on strength of the party. He spoke about how to unify and strengthen our party, ahead of 2019 (general election) and 2020 (Bihar assembly election). Unhone spasht kaha hai Tejashwi kaleje ka tukda hai. He is my brother and guide," Tejashwi said.

Tejaswhi further urged people to not spread rumors and concentrate on the real issues affecting Bihar. "All are working to strengthen the party. We shouldn't make mountain out of a molehill. We must focus on discrepancies in education, how students were given 38 out of 35 marks, how 44 young girls were raped. If you ignore this, Bihar isn't going to benefit at all," he said. On June 9, Tej Pratap took to Twitter and drew references from 'Mahabharat'. His tweet roughly translates to: "I feel that I should give Arjun (Tejashwi) the seat of Hastinapur and should go away myself. But, a few tattlers have a problem with me being called as Kingmaker as the consequence." Earlier in the day, Tej Pratap also rubbished the news of family infighting. A few days back, reports emerged that Tej Pratap accused his younger brother of trying to sideline him in the party. Tej Pratap had reportedly also said that there are certain anti-social elements in the party who are trying to ruin the party. (ANI)