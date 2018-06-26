Tejashwi miffed as Nitish inquires about Lalu's health 'late'

[India] June 26 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has called up Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad twice in the last two weeks to inquire about his health.

However, Nitish's phone call did not go down well with Lalu's son Tejashwi Yadav who said that the former made a 'late courtesy call' to inquire about his father's health.

"Nothing but a late courtesy call to inquire about his health, when he was undergoing fistula operation on Sunday. Surprisingly Nitish Ji got to know about his ill health after four months of hospitalisation. I hope he realises that he is the last politician to enquire following BJP/NDA Ministers who visited him in the hospital," said Tejashwi.

Lalu, who has been serving a jail term in fodder scam, was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on March 29 for specialised treatment. He was later referred to Ranchi's Rajendra Institute Medical Sciences and then to a Mumbai hospital. Earlier today, Tejashwi said that there was no possibility of an alliance with Nitish. (ANI)