Tejashwi questions Nitish over attack on Bihar people in Gujarat

[India], Oct 8 (ANI): Cornering Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the alleged attack on people of the state in Gujarat, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday questioned him about the action taken in the matter.

"People from Bihar who are living in different states across the country are being attacked everywhere. What has Bihar Chief Minister done to stop it? Whether it is Gujarat or Bihar, we as Indians can go anywhere in the country to earn a livelihood," he asked

He also said that it is a conspiracy by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to deny jobs to the people of Bihar. He said, "It is a big conspiracy being plotted by BJP to keep people from Bihar unemployed. A few days back, Gujarat Chief Minister (Vijay Rupani) gave a statement that 80 percent of jobs in factories will be reserved for people of Gujarat." Non-Gujaratis, especially those hailing from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar were allegedly attacked recently after a native of Bihar was arrested for allegedly raping a 14-month-old girl in Sabarkantha district recently. Speaking on the matter, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Vadodara, Haresh Mewada said, "Labourers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar working in Param Industries and one another company were attacked after a message went viral, which said 'because of migrant workers, state people do not get work. So, make them move out of the state'." He further said that 13 people have been arrested in this regard. "On the basis of an FIR filed by the injured, a case has been registered. Four juvenile accused has been detained while 13 accused have been arrested." (ANI)