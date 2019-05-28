Tejashwi should resign from post of Leader of Oppn in Assembly: Rebel RJD leader Mahesh Yadav

[India], May 27 (ANI): In the wake of RJD's dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections, rebel party leader Mahesh Yadav on Monday demanded the resignation of Tejashwi Yadav from the post of Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly, saying people are fed up of dynasty politics.

"Tejashwi Yadav should resign from the post of Leader of Opposition as people are fed up of dynasty politics. The party must give the post to some senior leader. If dynasty politics does not come to an end, the party will break up and a large fragment will go away," he told ANI.

Mahesh Yadav said he has been opposing the family-centred politics in the party since the time RJD chief Lalu Prasad's wife Rabri Devi was sworn in as the chief minister. "I will not take names but many legislators have the same feeling. Why would anyone want to remain in a party where the future is bleak? The whole country has rejected dynasty politics but it still continues in RJD," he said. Mahesh Yadav said, "RJD had succeeded when it forged an alliance with JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar. However, it was so obsessed with dynasty politics that both the sons of Lalu Prasad were made ministers and Rabri Devi was made the leader of the party in the Assembly. The people of Bihar, as well as the country, are now fed of this." His remarks came days after RJD drew a blank in the Lok Sabha elections. Congress, which had entered into seat sharing with RJD, could get only one seat out of the 40 in Bihar. BJP-led NDA swept the state by winning 39 constituencies. (ANI)