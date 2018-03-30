Tejashwi Yadav accuses RSS of inciting riots in Bihar

[India], Mar. 30 (ANI): After communal violence has reportedly spread to eight cities in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday accused Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of inciting riots in the state.

"Mohan Bhagwat recently came to Bihar for 14 days. In these 14 days, he gave training on how to incite riots during Ram Navami. Now, people are getting to know about the agenda of his Bihar visit," Yadav said

After communal violence hit Bhagalpur district last weekend, the clashes have spread to other areas as well, with the latest being Nawada city.

A clash erupted there today between two communities after an idol of Lord Hanuman was found to have been vandalised by miscreants. However, the situation came under control after security personnel were deployed in the city. (ANI)