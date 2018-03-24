Tejashwi Yadav alleges threat to Lalu's life

[India], Mar 24 (ANI): Hours after a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court sentenced Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad to fourteen years in jail in the Dumka treasury case, RJD leader and son Tejashwi Yadav alleged that there is a threat to his father's life adding that a conspiracy is being hatched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Lalu was earlier today sentenced to seven years imprisonment under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections and seven years under sections related to PC Act in the fourth fodder scam case.

The RJD chief has also been slapped with fine of Rs. 60 lakh in the case. "We will challenge it (fodder scam case) in High Court. We will decide further strategy on basis of overall judgment in all four cases. I am sure there is threat to Lalu Ji's life, looking at the conspiracy being planned by BJP," Tejashwi told ANI. The case pertains to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.5 crore from the Dumka treasury by Animal Husbandry Department officials between 1991 and 1996 when Lalu was the chief minister of undivided Bihar. Lalu was earlier on March 19 held guilty in the Dumka treasury case by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court. (ANI)