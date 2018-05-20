Tejashwi Yadav demands strict action against BJP

[India], May 19 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday demanded strict action against those held responsible for horse-trading.

"I request the new government to take strict action against those who were held responsible for all the ruckus that has been created since the election. It will be learning lesson for all," Tejashwi said to media here.

Further lashing out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Tejashwi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah are held responsible for the political drama.

Meanwhile, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan took to Twitter and expressed his happiness saying "proud to congratulate the legitimate Chief Minister of Karnataka". "Welcome to Democracy Sir. I am proud to congratulate the legitimate Chief Minister of Karnataka. Glad I waited" (sic) Earlier in the day, B.S. Yeddyurappa announced his resignation as chief minister of Karnataka ahead of the floor test that was scheduled for him to prove majority at the state assembly. On a related note, H. D. Kumaraswamy will take oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on May 23 instead of May 21, the Janata Dal (Secular) said on Saturday. (ANI)