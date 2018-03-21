Tejasvi criticises Nitish for supporting BJP incited unrest in Bihar

[India] Mar 21 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejasvi Yadav on Wednesday, in an open letter to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, said that the latter has failed to act on the unrest that has recurred "ever since the NDA Government was formed in the state".

Tejasvi began the open letter by blaming BJP's alleged involvement in divisive politics, which he mentioned to be a major reason for communal violence.

"Ever since the NDA Government was formed in the state, there have been many incidents of violence, in which rumours were spreading to target people of a particular community and efforts were made to distribute the people of that area on a communal basis. At present, a procession, supported by the union without permission, was given in Bhagalpur, and after that the bullets continued to fire in communal violence," he said in the letter.

He ended the letter by appealing to Nitish Kumar to take care of the "people of Bihar" and "take measures to rescue the state" from the BJP.(ANI)