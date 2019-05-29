Tejaswi Yadav chairs meeting of RJD LS candidates to introspect poll debacle

[India], May 28 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad's son Tejaswi Yadav on Tuesday called a meeting of the party's Lok Sabha candidates at his residence to introspect RJD's defeat in the recently concluded polls.

RJD, which contested on 20 seats, didn't manage to win even a single seat this election and nose-dived from 27 in 2014 to nil in 2019.

"All the Lok Sabha candidates of RJD were called in the meeting conducted by our party leader Tejashwi Yadav. RJD believes in secular and peaceful politics. We will contest the assembly elections under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav and we will definitely register a win there," RJD leader Ram Chandra Purve told media persons after the meeting.

Purve dismissed reports of internal dispute within the RJD and Mahagathbandhan. "We all are working together and will stay together," he said. Meanwhile, Jai Prakash Yadav said the meeting was held to look for ways to deal with the loopholes that led to RJD's defeat. "After the Lok Sabha polls, the RJD family wants to hold an introspective meeting about what went wrong in the Lok Sabha elections and how to deal with it. We will look for ways to deal with the loopholes," he said. Congress and its ally RJD fared very badly in the general elections with Congress getting only one parliamentary seat while RJD drew a blank. BJP-led NDA swept the state by winning 39 of 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. (ANI)