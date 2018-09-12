Telagana mishap: K Kavitha, KTR visit injured

[India], Sep 11 (ANI): Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Member of Parliament K Kavitha and Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao visited the hospital to meet those injured in the state-run RTC bus accident that occurred near Kondagattu on Tuesday.

Speaking to media here, Kavitha said that the state government would pay for expenses incurred during treatment of those injured.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the bus accident that took place in the state of Telangana today.

"The bus accident in Telangana's Jagtial district is shocking beyond words. Anguished by the loss of lives. My thoughts and solidarity with the bereaved families. I pray that the injured recover quickly," the Prime Minister tweeted. Congress President Rahul Gandhi also took note of the accident and tweeted, "I'm sorry to hear about the death of over 40 pilgrims in a road accident in Jagtial, Telangana. Congress party workers in the area must provide all necessary assistance to those in need of help. My thoughts and prayers are with the injured & the families of those who have died." Nearly 52 people were killed after a state transport bus fell into a gorge near Kondagattu area of Telangana's Jagitial district. Following the accident, Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao announced Rs. 5 lakh as compensation to the family members of each deceased. (ANI)