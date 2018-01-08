Telangana: 1 killed, 2 injured after car rams into two-wheeler

[India] January 7 (ANI): One woman died and two others were injured on Sunday after a drunk businessman rammed his car into their two-wheeler.

Mastana, 33-years-old, succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment, whereas, 25-years-old Anusha Reddy and 20-years-old Anusha have received minor injuries and are stable now.

Speaking to ANI, Poornachander, the station house officer (SHO) in Jubilee Hills, said, "Today in the wee hours a drunken person, Vishnuvardhan, who is a businessman, was returning from Madhapur to Himayatnagar in his car. On the same road, three women were on a scooter, when he rammed his car into the scooty".

A case has been registered against Vishnuvardhan under Sections 304-A, 337 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 185 Motor Vehicles Act. He has been taken into custody and further probe is underway. (ANI)