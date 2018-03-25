Telangana: 10 die after auto falls into well, CM offers condolences

[India], Mar. 25 (ANI): Ten people lost their lives on Sunday as an autorickshaw, with 14 passengers aboard, lost control and fell into a well beside the road in Telangana's Nizamabad.

According to Ramana Reddy, Circle Inspector, Armoor police station and Mendora police station, four women and six children died while four others managed to escape from the well.

The bodies of the deceased have been recovered from the well and shifted to a local government hospital for Periodic Medical Examination.

A case has been registered and police are investigating the matter. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed shock over the death of the passengers in the accident and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members. (ANI)