Telangana: 10 killed in road accident

[India], May 26 (ANI): At least 10 people including two children were killed after a lorry, a state-owned RTC bus and a car collided with each other in Telangana's Siddipet on Saturday evening.

Fifteen others also got injured in the collision and were rushed to Jedcharla government hospital for further treatment.

According to Additional DCP Narsimha Reddy at around 4 pm a lorry tried to overtake a bus and hits it from right side immediately bus lost control and turned turtle. The lorry after hitting the bus lost control and rammed into a car.

A case has been registered in this regard and the investigation is underway. (ANI)