Telangana: 18-month-old girl falls into borewell, rescue ops underway

[India], June 23 (ANI): In a tragic incident, an 18-month-old girl accidentally fell into a 40-feet deep open borewell in Ikkareddiguda village of Telangana's Vikarabad.

The accident took place yesterday evening and the rescue operations are still underway.

Just last month, a five-year-old boy, who was rescued from a 100 ft deep borewell from Madhya Pradesh's Sehore, had died.

Earlier in February, a one-year-old boy, who fell into a 50-foot deep borewell, was rescued after a marathon 17-hour operation at Behri Khud village in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district.

Such cases have now and then come to fore, one being in 2006 when the five-year-old Prince was miraculously rescued by the armed forces after he fell into a 55-feet deep hole. (ANI)