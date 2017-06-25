Telangana: 18-month-old who fell in borewell dies

[India], June 25 (ANI): The mortal remains of the 18-month-old girl, who fell into an open borewell in Vikarabad a few days back, were found at 245 feet on Sunday.

The incident took place on on June 22 evening, when the toddler accidentally fell into a 40-feet deep open borewell in Ikkareddiguda village of Telangana's Vikarabad.

The rescue operations were underway since the accident took place.

Just last month, a five-year-old boy, who was rescued from a 100-ft deep borewell from Madhya Pradesh's Sehore, had died.

Earlier in February, a one-year-old boy, who fell into a 50-foot deep borewell, was rescued after a marathon 17-hour operation at Behri Khud village in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district. Such cases have now and then come to fore, one being in 2006 when the five-year-old Prince was miraculously rescued by the armed forces after he fell into a 55-feet deep hole. (ANI)