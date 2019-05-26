Telangana: 2 held in possession of 102kg marijuana

[India], May 25 (ANI): Two persons were arrested in possession of 102 kg worth marijuana by Excise and Prohibition officials in Uppal on Saturday.

"We have arrested P Sampath and C Yakaiah and seized 102 kg of marijuana worth Rs. 14 lakh. They purchased marijuana from areas of Vizag and transported it to Hyderabad," said an Excise official.

Colleges students, in and around Hyderabad, were the main customers who were targeted by the accused, the official said.

"A case has been registered in Uppal Excise and Prohibition station, Medchal district and both the accused have been sent to judicial remand," said the official.

Further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)