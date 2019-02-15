Telangana: 2-year-old drowns in open drain, probe initiated

[India], Feb 15 (ANI): A two-year-old girl died after falling into an open drain here on Thursday night, police said.

According to the her mother, the child, identified as Riya, fell into the drain outside her residence in Pallecheruvu area of the district.

Riya's mother immediately pulled her out of the drain, but could not save the young girl.

G. Rajesh, Sub Inspector in Mailardevpally Police Station, said the body has been shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post mortem and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Further probe is on, he added. (ANI)