Telangana: 25 held for socially boycotting 80 Mala community people

[India], Jan 8 (ANI): 25 people were arrested by the police on Sunday for allegedly socially boycotting 80 people of Scheduled Caste Mala community.

The action was taken by the police after a 30-year-old man named Rajeshwar lodged a complaint in this regard on January 2.

Sharing details of the incident, Armoor Division's Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Ande Ramulu told ANI, "We received a complaint from Rajeshwar of Marampalli village on January 2 who said that 80 scheduled caste people of Mala community have dug and laid pillars in the open land situated adjacent to village tank to construct Ambedkar Sangam (Society) building."

Furthermore, Ramulu informed, "The Village Development Committee (VDC) which is a non-government body and doesn't have any power, had threatened people of this community to not construct the society in that particular piece of land. The committee consists of villagers from all castes. They had said that if the people of the Mala community constructed the building at that place, they will be socially boycotted." On December 24 the village development committee members allegedly imposed a social boycott and asked the Mala community members to deposit Rs. 50,000. The police have registered the case and have recorded the statements of the victims in this regard. Further investigation is underway.(ANI)