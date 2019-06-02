Telangana: 3 people including 2 women drown in Bommakuru reservoir

[India], June 1 (ANI): Three people including two women accidentally drowned in Bommakuru reservoir here on Saturday.

"Today afternoon around 2 pm three people entered into the water and got drowned due to the depth of the water," said Srinivas Reddy, DCP.

All the deceased, identified as Avinash, Sangeetha and Sumalatha, were close relatives who had come to visit Bommakuru reservoir, said Reddy.

"There were many caution boards installed in the area but even then they entered into the water," said Reddy.

The dead bodies recovered from the water have been sent for post mortem, said Reddy. A case has also been registered in the incident and further probe is on. (ANI)