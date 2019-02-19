Telangana: 3 youths held for anti-India slogans

[India], Fri 19 (ANI): Three youths have been apprehended by police in Nizamabad for raising anti-India slogans and posting a video of the same on social media.

According to police, the three had posted a video on social media with pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans after the dastardly terror attack on CRPF jawans that took place in Pulwama on February 14.

“The three accused were also dancing in the video raising pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans. We received a complaint from one person who noticed the video of the three accused persons. Two of the accused are natives of Uttar Pradesh while the third is a local of Nizamabad district”, a police official said.

The accused have been charged under relevant section of the Indian Penal Code and have been sent to judicial remand. (ANI)