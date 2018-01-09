Telangana: 3,200 buses to ply ahead of Sankranti

[India] January 9 (ANI): Ahead of Sankranti festival, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has decided to release 3,200 special buses to make traveling feasible and convenient for passengers during the festive period.

Speaking to ANI, E Samuel, bus conductor, said, "I am working in Khammam district. Now as the festival is approaching, the buses will be crowded. Keeping this in mind the RTC has kept special buses for this festival which will be convenient for everyone."

Jyothi, a passenger, said people are relieved and happy after hearing the news.

"Because of the festival, more people tend to visit their hometowns which create trouble in traveling. Now the traveling will be comfortable and I wish the RTC would make other changes like this which will make traveling more convenient," she added. Yadagiri, the regional manager of Mahatma Gandhi bus station (MGBS), said that as most of the crowd moves out of the city during this time, the trains and buses tend to get full. Keeping that in mind, the 3,200 special buses will be allotted in the city which will ply to and fro from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. "These buses will be arriving at different stops of the city like MGBS, Jubilee Bus Station (JBS), LB Nagar and Uppal. There will be managers at these stops and facilities like tents, water and food will be provided to them. We request the public to do online reservation so that there won't be any problem in traveling. We even provided special buses to Banglore, Chennai and Mumbai as most of the people will be from those cities," he stated. (ANI)