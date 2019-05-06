Telangana: 50 govt ambulances gutted in fire

[India], May 6 (ANI): Around fifty government ambulances were gutted in a fire that broke out on Monday in Jeedimetla police station limits.

Subhash Reddy, Specialist Firearms Officer (SFO), Jeedimetla said, "On Monday afternoon around 1 pm, we received information about fire here in GVK EMRI parking place."

"When we reached, we found several government ambulances on fire in the parking. Fire tenders were called in and after some time we doused the flame. Around fifty ambulances were gutted in the fire," he said.

No casualties were reported in the incident. An investigation has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the fire. (ANI)