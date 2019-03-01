Telangana: 7-year-old killed after water tanker rams into two-wheeler

[India], March 1 (ANI): A 7-year-old girl was killed on Friday after a collision between a water tanker and a two-wheeler near Abids, the police said.

K Laxmaih, Sub-Inspector at Abids police station, said, "The deceased girl Dia Jain was a third standard student at Rosary Convent School. Her father Naresh Jain was on the way to drop her to school in the morning."

Laxmaih further said the girl died on the spot while her father was admitted to a local hospital for treatment. The driver of the water tanker fled from the spot after the incident.

A case has been registered under Section 306-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)