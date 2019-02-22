Telangana: ACB arrests SI for accepting Rs 80,000 bribe

[India], Feb 21 (ANI): The officials of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) have caught red-handed a police sub-inspector (SI) of Maheshwaram police station while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000.

According to ACB officials, "Sub-Inspector of Maheshwaram police station of Rachakonda Commissionerate, was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000 from the complainant Mohd Khaja Habeebuddin on February 21."

"The accused SI had demanded the bribe for not incorporating the name of Habeedbuddin's cousin in cases registered against him at the police station and to arrest him only in two cases," ACB officials said.

The accused officer Narasimhulu has been arrested. Further probe is on. (ANI)