Telangana: ACB raids houses of Kukatpally's Sub-Registrar

[India], June 13 (ANI): The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Tuesday conducted raids on 10 houses of Kukatpally's Sub-Registrar Rachakonda Srinivasa Rao, his brothers and relatives.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sunita Reddy said, "On credible information today, we raided Srinivas's home and ten other places, who is working as a sub-register in Kukatpally sub-register office. In preliminary investigation, we got to know that he has an estimation of Rs. 10 crore and also he owns lands".

The officials raided houses at Bowenpally, Kukatpally, Secunderabad and many more places in Hyderabad. At present, Rao is undergoing jail term in connection with the Miyapur land scam. The ACB officials estimated that Rao is in possession of illegal assets in Delhi, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam worth Rs. 50 to Rs. 100 crore. (ANI)