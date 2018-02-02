Telangana ACB raids top HMDA official's house

[India] Feb 2 (ANI): Telangana Anti-Corruption Branch on Friday conducted raids on the residence of K Purushottam Reddy, Director (Planning) of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

"ACB officials conducted raids at 10 places belonging to K Purushottam Reddy, Director, Planning HMDA Department, Hyderabad," said Ashok, DSP, ACB Department, Hyderabad.

Earlier, a case had been registered on him by the ACB in 2009 for possession of disproportionate assets worth Rs 4 crore till 2009 but the case was dropped by the then Andhra Pradesh government.

According to the ACB, properties amassed by Reddy from 2010 to 2017 worth 6 crores at Government value and Rs 25 crore at market value, one Innova Crysta car worth 17 lakh, insurance policies of worth 25 lakh and bank balance of 20 lakh in the name of accused and his wife have been unearthed in Friday's raid. (ANI)