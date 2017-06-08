Telangana Animal Husbandry minister briefs about arrangements of 'Bolanlu' festival

[India], June 8 (ANI): Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav called for a press meet briefing about the arrangements of the upcoming 'Bolanlu' festival.

Yadav spoke about ordering officials to take care of the arrangements around the city. He stated that the Telangana Government will be organising this festival in the most religious manner. Also, an amount of Rs. 5 crore will be released to conduct this festival in the twin cities of Secunderabad and Hyderabad.

The festival will be held at the Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad on June 9.

Yadav further added that devotees from all over the country came to the temple and as many as 23 lakh devotees came here last year. Keeping the crowd in mind he ordered the officials to make proper arrangements so that the devotees don't face any inconvenience. Yadav later ordered the officials to work towards the organisation of the festival and invited various committee members to take part in the arrangements. He also released a calendar in the meeting. (ANI)