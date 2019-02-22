Telangana announces Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia to families of CRPF personnel killed in Pulwama terror attack

[India], Feb 22 (ANI): Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, on Friday, announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakhs to the families of the CRPF personnel who were killed in the ghastly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on February 14. The announced was made by the Chief Minister at the state legislative assembly.

The Chief Minister termed the attack "inhuman" and "barbaric".

The Houses paid tribute to 40 CRPF personnel who were killed in the attack and passed the resolution. A two-minute silence was also observed.

Moving the resolution, the Chief Minister suggested the Centre to place an inclusive strategy to avert such incidents in future. Conveying his sympathy to the families of the CRPF personnel, he said: “The attack in Pulwama is something Indians will never forget. The attack was not just on our soldiers and jawans. Lip sympathy is not enough. It is our responsibility to protect the families of Veer Jawans. The entire country should remember their sacrifices.” Leader of opposition Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka also supported the step taken by the Telangana government and asked the Centre to evolve a new intelligence system to help fight terrorism. BJP legislator T. Raja Singh also condemned the attack and recommended the Chief Minister to write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give a befitting reply to Pakistan over Pulwama attack. Around 40 CRPF personnel were killed when a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying explosives into the convoy. The responsibility of the attack was taken by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror outfit. (ANI)