Telangana: Army Chief Rawat attends Passing Out Parade ceremony at Air Force Academy

[India], June 17 (ANI): Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Saturday inspected the guard of honour at the Passing Out Parade ceremony held at Air Force Academy here to mark the completion of pre-commissioning training of the Flight Cadets belonging to various branches.

During the event, he conferred the 'President's Commission' on behalf of the President of India to 120 graduating trainees of various branches.

The ceremony also included the presentation of 'Wings and Brevets' to Flight Cadets, who successfully completed the Flying and Navigation training respectively.

Chief Guest General Rawat also awarded the 'Wings' to officers of the Indian Navy and to the Indian Coast Guard on victorious completion of their flying training at the Air Force Academy. The Reviewing Officer also presented the President's Plaque to those who stood first in the Overall Merit in the Navigation and the Ground Duty Branches. (ANI)