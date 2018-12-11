Telangana Assembly elections: TRS leads in 79, major setback for BJP

[India], Dec 10 (ANI): Huge success for Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) as it leads on 79 seats and has already won in seven constituencies out of 119 seats, as per the latest trends by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

While the K Chandrashekhar Rao led party seems to be sweeping the polls, it is a major setback to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as it has not won a single seat till now and is leading only in one seat.

Second in the race is Congress leading on 21 seats as of now. Assadudin Owaisi led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has won one seat and is leading on six till now.

Reacting on the current trends, as per which the Telgu Desam Party (TDP) is leading on two seats, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu said, "TDP respects the mandate of people of Telangana. Congratulations to K. Chandrasekhar Rao. Also, best wishes to all the newly elected public representatives of five states." Caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao won from Gajwel constituency by over 50,000 votes while TRS candidate Talasani Srinivas Yadav, minister in Rao's government, has won from Sanath Nagar constituency by 30,217 votes, the ECI informed. The major players in the southern state are the TRS, AIMIM, BJP and a grand alliance called 'Praja Kutami' comprising Congress, TDP, the Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) and the Communist Party of India (CPI). A total of 1,821 candidates were in the fray for the Assembly elections in Telangana. The state recorded a voter turnout of over 73 per cent.(ANI)