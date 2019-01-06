Telangana Assembly session to commence on Jan 17

[India], Jan 6 (ANI): The new legislative assembly will commence its proceeding on January 17, and will continue till January 20.

A day prior to the commencement of the session, Mumtaz Ahmed Khan, and MLA representing Charminar constituency will take oath as Pro-tem Speaker in Raj Bhavan. The oath will be administered by Governor ESL Narasimhan.

On January 17, the schedule of election for the speaker will be announced and the nomination will take place. On the next day (January 18), polls are slated to be held, results of which will be declared on the same day.

On January 19, the governor will address a Joint Session of the Telangana Legislature and motion of thanks will be introduced on the next day. On December 16, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi was elected as floor leader of the party in the Telangana Legislative Assembly. The decision was taken at the AIMIM's executive committee meeting, which was held under the leadership of party president Asaduddin Owaisi at the party headquarters in Darussalam. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) emerged victorious in the December 7 Assembly elections, bagging 88 seats in the 119-member Assembly. Second in the race was Congress which achieved 19 seats, followed by the AIMIM, which won seven seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to win only one seat. TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao took oath as the chief minister of Telangana on December 13 and appointed his son and Siricilla MLA KT Rama Rao as the working president of the party on December 14. (ANI)