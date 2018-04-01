Telangana Assembly Speaker gets 'milk bath' for forming village council

[India] April 1 (ANI): Telangana Assembly Speaker Sirikonda Madhusudhana Chary recently received a VVIP 'milk' treatment after he announced a new village council at his home constituency in Bhupalpally district.

The attendees of an event in Arepally village on Saturday witnessed an unusual spectacle, wherein the state Assembly Speaker was bathed in milk by the cheering supporters.

A video showed litres of milk dribbling down his bowed head for few seconds before he raised his palm to stop the supporters.

However, the entire episode didn't go down well with many netizens, who immediately suggested that it was "wastage of milk." A twitterer wrote "Damn.... is it this hard to see the wastage.... Ironic making a fool out of themselves on April Fool's day....". "What a wastage of milk! You do realize Telangana has a lot of people who actually don't have money to afford it," wrote another concerned twitterer. "I didn't know that people from my state can come with this. Pouring milk on hero posters on big cinema release is norm here, but this is altogether in different league," said another user. (ANI)