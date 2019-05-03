Telangana BJP president ends hunger strike after five days

[India], May 03 (ANI): Telangana BJP president Dr. K Laxman ended his hunger strike on Thursday.

He was sitting on the hunger strike for the last five days to protest against the "injustice" caused to intermediate students in their final results.

He called off his strike by taking lemon juice in the presence of Union Minister Hansraj Ahir.

Speaking to ANI, Hansraj Ahir said, "Our state president Dr K Laxman was sitting on hunger strike for last 5 days against the injustice that happened to intermediate students in the final results. From the second day onwards his health started worsening but irrespective of that, Laxman continued with the hunger strike."

"As party members, we were worried about his health condition and we assured him that we will fight for justice in other ways. After the assurance, he ended his hunger strike by taking lemon juice," the Union Minister added. Claiming that the result goof-up or errors that happened in Telangana has never happened in India, Ahir said, "As of now more than 20 students have committed suicide and state Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and responsible state education minister G Jagadish Reddy have remained silent." The Union Minister also accused the BJP government of failing to provide justice to the students. "Central government will appeal to State High Court to take action against the officials that are responsible for the mistake, even if it needs CBI inquiry. We (BJP) assure every student that they will get justice, even if the state government failed to provide it. We are there for you," said Hansraj Ahir. (ANI)