Telangana BJP to conduct 'Jana Chaitanya Yatra' from June 23

[India], June 21 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Telangana would undertake a 'Jana Chaitanya Yatra' (yatra to raise people's awareness) from June 23.

The yatra would begin with a public meeting at Bhongir in the Yadadri-Bhongir distirct.

The Yatra will end on July 7 and will cover all 9 old districts of the state.

The party would highlight and underscore the achievements of Narendra Modi government during the last 48 months with the motto 'Saaf Niyat and Sahi Vikas' as the quintessential guiding force.

The aim of the Yatra is also to highlight the 'failure' of the TRS party in Telangana. (ANI)