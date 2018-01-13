Telangana boy stuck in Saudi returns, thanks Swaraj for help

[India], Jan 13 (ANI): A Telangana boy, who was duped by an agent and trafficked to Saudi Arabia, has been rescued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian embassy there.

The family and victim Md. Jamaal thanked External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj and the Indian embassy for their help.

Talking to ANI, Rehmath Bee, mother of the victim said, "My son came back to me, my son stayed for two and half months there in Riyadh. His employer tortured him a lot. We wrote a letter to Sushma Swaraj and after just eight to ten days my son returned back. I would like to thank Sushma Swaraj for helping us".

Meanwhile, Md. Jamaal said, "Earlier, the agent offered me a job in a restaurant in Riyadh, but later they made me work as a labourer. When I sought to come back to India, my employer demanded 3000 Riyal to send me back. Even after giving him 3000 Riyal he didn't send me back". (ANI)