Telangana bus accident: Death toll mounts to 52

[India], Sep 11 (ANI): The death toll in the Telangana bus accident has reached 52, State Finance Minister Etela Rajender said on Tuesday.

"Fifty-two people have died so far in the incident. Chief Minister KC Rao has even announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the family members of the deceased," Rajender told ANI.

Earlier in the day, a state transport bus fell into a gorge near Kondagattu area of Telangana's Jagitial district, killing 52 people and injuring several others. Many of those killed were pilgrims.

Jagtial Superintendent of Police Sindhu Sharma, while confirming the casualties, said the injured have been admitted to nearby government hospitals and rescue operations were still underway. Following the accident, Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao announced Rs. 5 lakh as compensation to the family members of each deceased. (ANI)