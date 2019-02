[India], Feb 27 (ANI): A bus rammed into an auto rickshaw and two cars after the driver became unconscious here on Wednesday.

The incident took place when the bus ferrying passengers was on its way to Secunderabad from Patancheru.

The bus driver suffered a fit in the midway at Chanda Nagar national highway and lost the control of the bus. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for the treatment.

As there were no persons in the vehicles no casualties were reported.

More details in this regard are awaited.