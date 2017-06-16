Telangana: Centre accords clearance for Kaleshwaram project

[India], June 16, (ANI): The Central government, Ministry of Environment has accorded clearances for making use of 7920 acres of forest land as a part of Kaleshwaram project in Telangana

The forest Department advisory committee of the Centre, which met on Thursday in New Delhi has taken the decision.

The state government had earlier requested the Centre for required forest clearances for construction of barrages, tunnels, canals and as well as all reservoirs including the Mallanna sagar.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao personally made every effort to obtain the clearances resulting in early clearances. Rao expressed his happiness for all the clearance and complimented the state irrigation and forest officials in their region. (ANI)