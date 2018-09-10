Telangana CEO meets EC officials, discuss poll preparedness

Ahead of the visit of the observers, Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajat Kumar on Monday briefed senior officials of Election Commission of India (ECI) about the preparatory work in Telangana.

"The Election Commissioners and the senior officials of the ECI met and were briefed about the preparatory work that has been done till now. The stock of the preparatory work ahead of observers visit to Telangana was also discussed in the meeting," Rajat told ANI.

"A detailed discussion took place about the issues related to preparedness and what the observers' team would review during their visit to Hyderabad," he added.

In the marathon meeting which lasted more than five hours, the officials discussed about the state's preparedness to hold early assembly elections. "The Election Commissioners were briefed especially with respect to the special summary revision of photo electoral rolls that has started and today the draft publication was done," Rajat said. Noting that the preparedness review is a 'comprehensive check-list of different activities', the Telangana CEO said there is need to conduct an extremely effective awareness about VVPATs. "For supply schedule, it comes around 31 districts from different locations; there is a process to check all these things. For preparedness review, it's a comprehensive check-list of different activities," he further stressed. The Telangana CEO noted that a vertical vise discussion took place in the meeting with senior officials assessing the poll preparedness of the state. "There are a number of verticals, for example the Electoral Rolls are one component. What would be the timeline? How would we adhere to the timeline? I apprised commission of these issues," he said. A team of ECI officials headed by Umesh Sinha, senior deputy Election Commissioner, will be in Hyderabad on September 11, and will give the report to the election commission after the completion of the visit. (ANI)