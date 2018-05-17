Telangana CM announces employee welfare schemes

Telangana Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao announced setting up of a new Pay Revision Commission (PRC) for government employees.

The Chief Minister made the announcement while addressing a press conference in Pragathi Bhavan.

He also praised government employees for their hard work and dedication and acknowledged their contribution towards increasing the revenue and successful implementation of Government policies.

"Employees transfers, Committee with Special CS Ajaymisra and two others will be brought. They will discuss with unions to finalise guidelines and dates. The Government wishes to complete transfers before panchayat elections." He added.

He also announced that Telangana Permanent Transfer policy will be brought into force. He said, "Unions should take initiation for a legal process for unified service rules. And that LTC will be given without any bills and direct payment of money to employees will be given and CPS- DCRG will be sanctioned very soon." He added that employees working in remote areas will be given special allowance. The CM further added, "Policy on transfers will also be prepared. For Retired Employees all benefits will be sanctioned 100% and implemented by the day they get retired. Women will be given special leave of five days." A new health policy, EMPS Health scheme, will also be brought in in accordance with new developments. Further praising the teachers, the Telangana Chief Minister said, "Teachers played a very important role during the agitation of Telangana and with this inspiration, they will achieve a good PRC in the coming days." (ANI)