Telangana CM appoints chairpersons for state-owned corporations

[India], May 29 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday appointed chairpersons for eight state-owned Corporations.

Former Gajwel MLA Sri Tumukunta Narsareddy was appointed as Chairman for Telangana State Road Development Corporation.

Former parliamentarian Gundu Sudharani was appointed to the Women Cooperative Finance Corporation.

Madupu Bhoomreddy (Medak district) was appointed as Chairperson to the Telangana State Housing Corporation.

Gandhi Naik was appointed as Chairperson to Telangana State Tribal Cooperative Corporation.

Pushkar Rammohan Rao was appointed to Telangana State Film, TV and Theatre Development Corporation. K Vasudev Reddy was appointed as Chairperson to Telangana State Handicapped Development Corporation. Former MLA Prem Singh Rathod was appointed to Musi River Front Development Corporation. Dr. Chirumilla Rakesh Kumar was appointed to Telangana State Technical Services Corporation. Gundu Sudha Rani was appointed as the TRS Women's Wing President. Gellu Srinivas Yadav was appointed as president to TR Student Samithi. (ANI)