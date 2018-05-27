Telangana CM condoles demise of Tollywood actor Ranga Rao

[India], May 27 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday expressed his grief over the demise of noted Telugu film actor and producer Madala Ranga Rao while undergoing treatment in private hospital in Hyderabad.

The chief minister remembered him as the person who produced several pictures with social consciousness and also inspired many. He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

Ranga Rao also widely known as "Red Star" for his revolutionary movies, passed away on Sunday

Ranga Rao had received the prestigious Golden Nandi award from the then Andhra Pradesh government for his film 'Yuvatharam Kadilindhi'. Various political leaders have condoled the demise of Ranga Rao. (ANI)