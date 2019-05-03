Telangana CM directs officials to complete compensation process for displaced persons

[India], May 3 (ANI): Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday issued instructions regarding the reemployment, rehabilitation, and distribution of financial assistance program to those displaced who had lost land under Mallanna Sagar reservoir.

Rao said that the compensation to the displaced person's has been almost completed and the remaining little bit shall be completed within a few days and a report has to be sent to High Court before May 11.

Responding to the issue of payment of compensation and the observations made by the High Court, Rao reminded the state government officials about the government's commitment in providing relief to the displaced person's with a humanitarian approach.

The chief minister expressed his displeasure over circumstances leading to frequent interferences of courts despite so much is being done. He has instructed state Chief Secretary SK Joshi to personally monitor and supervise the process of paying compensation to those displaced. Responsibilities of monitoring the distribution and compensation payment program at the field level have been entrusted to CMO Secretary Smitha Sabarwal. The CM has instructed that, for the distribution of compensation to the displaced persons, camps have to be organized village wise and for this special officers are to be nominated. Rao said, "Distribution of compensation shall be completed on a war footing and the works of Mallanna Sagar Reservoir shall be taken up immediately and expedited like the Konda Pochamma Sagar Reservoir. The reservoir work shall be completed on a war footing scale within six to seven months. By the end of June 2020, the reservoir shall be filled with water." (ANI)